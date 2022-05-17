Cow Tales Candy Milkshakes Are Real and Here's Where You Can Get Them

The milkshake comes in two flavors. One is based on Strawberry Cow Tales, and one is based on Caramel Cow Tales. There will be a Caramel and Cream Milkshake with Cow Tales Flavors and Strawberry Cream Milkshake with Cow Tales Flavors available at all Sheetz locations in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio, and North Carolina.

It may feel like the limits of milkshakes have been explored already, but Sheetz is debuting a brand new offering that shows there is still room to innovate the classic dessert. The convenience chain teamed up with candy company Goetze's to deliver a new Cow Tales flavor-inspired milkshakes. It's a pretty iconic pairing, and it gets extra points for originality .

"Get your sweet tooth ready because as spring rolls around we're dropping two new delicious milkshakes that will have our customers craving for more," said Ryan Sheetz, vice president of marketing & brand for Sheetz, in a press release. "Our Caramel and Cream milkshake will feature the savory and nostalgic flavor of Goetze's caramel and cream, while our Strawberry Cream Milkshake will have customers wishing it was already summer. Partnering with a legendary brand like Goetze's was a no-brainer for us, and we can't wait for our customers to begin enjoying these sweet treats all year long."

In the fall, the Strawberry Cream flavor will be swapped out for Caramel Apple Cow Tales Flavor, and by January 2023 there will also be a Caramel Brownie Cow Tale Flavor milkshake. The Caramel and Cream shake will stay on the Sheetz menu for the duration of its partnership with Goetze's.

You can find your nearest Sheetz location at Sheetz.com or through the Sheetz app.