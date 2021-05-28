Sheetz and Goose Island Created a Strawberry-Banana Milkshake Beer

Few things are as refreshing on a hot summer day as an ice-cold beer. In fact, it’s second only to a perfectly-made milkshake. Now, thanks to Sheetz, you can have both at once. The convenience store teamed up with Goose Island Beer Company to create a Strawberry and Banana Milkshake Beer perfect for backyard and beach hangs.

Sheetz and Goose Island are calling their collaboration Project I Scream, Brew Scream. It’s brewed using Sheetz Bros. strawberry and banana puree to create a hoppy but fruity summer beverage. You can sip it by itself, or pour it over vanilla ice cream. The beer is Sheetz’s largest-scale limited-edition craft beer to date and will be available at 489 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, and Virginia.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Goose Island Beer Company, one of the most successful breweries in the entire country, to create this delicious milkshake beer for our customers,” Vice President of Marketing and Brand at Sheetz Ryan Sheetz said in a press release. “These last 14 months have been tough for all of us and as things start to improve in our communities, we’re hopeful this beer can lift the spirits of our customers as we embark on an exciting summer season.”

Each of the selected Sheetz locations will carry 30 four-packs of Project I Scream, Brew Scream, so quantities are truly limited. The beer goes on sale today and will only be available while supplies last. They won’t be restocking this brew when it sells out, so once it’s gone it’s gone for good.

You can check and see if your local Sheetz has Project I Scream Brew Scream in stock here.