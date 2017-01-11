Watch Super Mario's Creator Perform the 'Super Mario Bros.' Theme with The Roots

As of Thursday, there's just one week to go before Nintendo's new Super Mario Run game launches on the App Store for your iPhone or iPad. In case you're not already crippled with excitement, the legendary video game creator Shigeru Miyamoto stopped by the Tonight Show on Wednesday to perform the classic Super Mario Bros. theme song with host Jimmy Fallon and The Roots.

Watch as Miyamoto, the living legend behind iconic video game franchises like Super Mario Bros., Donkey Kong, and The Legend of Zelda, among others, jams to the 8-bit tune with an acoustic guitar and the help of the show's house band, The Roots. The clip is a solid minute of pure, Grade-A nostalgia, and with Miyamoto personally playing along, it could very well be the new definitive version of the song. You can go ahead and just play it on repeat until the new game drops on December 15th.