Shiner Beer Releases Special Brew to Honor Its History & It's Available Nationwide

If you're looking for a family-owned, independent beer with 100-plus years of history behind it, you've got very specific tastes, but also, I've got a beer for you. Shiner Beer announced a new beer on Wednesday, honoring the company's 112-year history.

Shiner 1909 is brewed in Shiner, Texas, at the Spoetzl Brewery. Made with Heritage two-row barley, Noble hops, Shiner's own lager yeast, and water from the well that the company's founders discovered over 100 years ago, it joins the well-known Shiner Bock beer in the brewery's lineup. The company was founded in 1909 by Czech and German settlers, and later in 1914, a Bavarian man named Kosmos Spoetzl joined. With his special recipe, Shiner Bock became one of the most popular craft beers in Texas.

"With this new release, we're paying respect to our past while toasting to the future, and we're making it available year-round so we'll all be able to celebrate our birthday every day of the year," said Matt Pechman, Spoetzl Brewing's head of marketing, in a press release.

The Shiner 1909 beer is now available on shelves nationwide. The beverage comes packaged in bottles in six and 12 packs and has an ABV of 4.5%. Cheers to history!