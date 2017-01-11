Make Sure You Don't Miss These Holiday Shipping Deadlines

December is practically half-over, meaning the holidays are officially in full swing. They're in such full swing that, despite preparations for a busy gift-giving season, UPS and FedEx are both swamped with their holiday loads. Per a Wall Street Journal report (paywall), the two companies "are straining to keep up with holiday shipping volumes that have blown past expectations." Both companies planned for a busier holiday season than usual, extending delivery windows, hiring or relocating additional seasonal hands to offset the labor, and dialing back promises that they could deliver on time.
Per The Journal, many customers have experienced delays of a day or two.
This means it's more important than ever to place your orders now (last week, really). Some of the most important shipping deadlines hit this week, so it's time to get a jump on things. Here's a guide with those deadlines for shipping with FedEx, UPS, and USPS, so your presents arrive just in time to stick under the Christmas tree.
FedEx
- December 16: Home Delivery and Ground
- December 20: Express Saver
- December 21: 2-Day and 2-Day a.m.
- December 22: Standard Overnight, Priority Overnight, and First Overnight
- December 23: SameDay City (Standard)
- December 25: SameDay and SameDay City (Priority)
UPS
- December 19: UPS 3-Day Select
- December 21: UPS 2nd-Day Air
- December 22: UPS Next-Day Air and UPS 2nd-Day Air (Saturday Option)
- December 23: UPS Next-Day Air (Saturday Option)
USPS
- December 15 - USPS Retail Ground
- December 19 - DNDC Drop Ship
- December 20 - First-Class Mail Service
- December 21 - Priority Mail Service
- December 22 - DDU Drop Ship
- December 23 - Priority Mail Express Service
For those ordering online, here a few other useful deadlines for specific retailers to keep in mind. And remember, plan ahead -- don't be like that guy from that Hey Arnold! Christmas special.