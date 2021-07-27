'Shirtless Tongan' Is the First Athlete to Compete in 3 Straight Olympics

Pita Taufatofua has made headlines every time he's appeared at the Olympics. The Tongan flag bearer is best known for the shirtless, oiled-up look he has sported during each opening ceremony during his three Olympic appearances. He even did it at the 2018 Winter Olympics, despite it being the Winter Olympics.

It's obviously impressive to make it to any Olympic competition, but Taufatofua has now entered the record books. Following his appearance in men's +176 lbs tournament in taekwondo, he is the first athlete to appear in three straight Olympic Games -- summer and winter -- since the introduction of the Winter Olympics in 1924, per NBC.