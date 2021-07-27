Summer Games

'Shirtless Tongan' Is the First Athlete to Compete in 3 Straight Olympics

Pita Taufatofua might be best known for bearing his chest during opening ceremonies, but he's entered the record books now.

By Dustin Nelson

Published on 7/27/2021 at 8:48 PM

Pita Taufatofua shirtless tongan
Flag bearers Malia Paseka and Pita Taufatofua of Team Tonga lead their team during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. | Photo by Hannah McKay - Pool/Getty Images
Flag bearers Malia Paseka and Pita Taufatofua of Team Tonga lead their team during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. | Photo by Hannah McKay - Pool/Getty Images

Pita Taufatofua has made headlines every time he's appeared at the Olympics. The Tongan flag bearer is best known for the shirtless, oiled-up look he has sported during each opening ceremony during his three Olympic appearances. He even did it at the 2018 Winter Olympics, despite it being the Winter Olympics. 

It's obviously impressive to make it to any Olympic competition, but Taufatofua has now entered the record books. Following his appearance in men's +176 lbs tournament in taekwondo, he is the first athlete to appear in three straight Olympic Games -- summer and winter -- since the introduction of the Winter Olympics in 1924, per NBC

He has competed at Rio 2016, Pyeongchang 2018, and, now, Tokyo 2020. In Rio, he also competed in taekwondo, losing in the first round of competition. Then he became the first-ever Winter Olympics athlete from Tonga when he qualified for cross-country skiing. Fortunately, the Olympic record books don't have a "no shirt, no shoes, no service" policy.

Check back during the games for all of Thrillist’s continuing Olympics coverage. Think of us like an all-knowing friend watching along with you to answer all the most important questions, like how heavy Olympic medals are, or why this year’s games are still called the 2020 Olympics. We'll explain everything from what ROC means to why athletes are sleeping on cardboard beds, and much, much more.

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on InstagramTwitterPinterestYouTubeTikTok, and Snapchat.

Dustin Nelson is a Senior Staff Writer at Thrillist. Follow Dustin Nelson on Twitter.
Our Newsletter
Sign up to The UpBeat
A weekly dose of good feels and good deals.
By Signing Up, I Agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy.