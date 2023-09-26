Shrek's Scottish Swamp Will Be on Airbnb This Halloween

If you missed out on the recent wave of Shrek raves and are feeling like you missed out the green ogre nostalgia, you have a chance to immerse yourself in the Shrek lore like never before. This Halloween, you will have the chance to stay in a swamp cottage nestled into the hills of the Scottish Highlands.

Described by Airbnb as a mud-laden, moss-covered, murky-watered oasis, the cottage is as secluded as Shrek would have loved. And unlike his own unfortunate fate in the first Shrek film, there will be no hoard of fairytale creatures causing a ruckus in the swamp. At the Airbnb, you'll be treated to a widely loved parfait, and some fresh made waffles, courtesy of Donkey.

"Shrek's Swamp is lovely. Just beautiful. The perfect place to entertain guests," said "Donkey," in a statement shared by Airbnb. "You know what I like about it? Everything. The overgrown landscaping, the modest interiors, the nice boulders, all of it. I can't wait for guests to experience this muddy slice of paradise for themselves."

Like so many of the coolest Airbnb stays, a night at Shrek's Swamp won't cost you anything. The listing is available for £0 a night (which, even with our ever changing exchange rates, is also $0). The Swamp will be available for a two-night swamp stay for up to three people between October 27 to 29, 2023. You’ll be able to request to book the swamp starting at 1 pm ET on October 13. Bookings can be requested at Airbnb.com/Shrek.

Make sure to set an alarm reminder. After all, how frequently will you be able to sit in earwax candlelight in the middle of the Scottish Highlands and use Shrek's infamous outhouse?