Your Snacks Are Getting Smaller Thanks to Inflation

Inflation has been a real headache this year and it sounds like it's not about to get any better. It's even affecting our snacks. As an alternative to price spikes, snack brands—including Doritos, Gatorade, and Wheat Thins—are simply making products smaller.

As Food & Wine reports, "shrinkflation," as it's been officially dubbed by the Merriam-Webster dictionary, isn't exactly new. It's been around for at least a decade. But with the US facing its worst inflation rates in generations, we've seen a major resurgence of the issue.

Doritos has confirmed the news itself. According to the outlet, Frito-Lay said that its dropping the weight of chip bags from 9.75 ounces to 9.25 ounces. "Inflation is hitting everyone," a spokesperson told Quartz. "We took just a little bit out of the bag so we can give you the same price and you can keep enjoying your chips."

Wheat Thins has similarly adopted this strategy as an alternative to higher prices. A representative for Mondelēz confirmed that family-sized boxes will go from 16 ounces to 14 ounces with about 28 fewer crackers in each. Meanwhile, Gatorade has rethought its bottle altogether to house less of the drink for the same price.

"Basically we redesigned the bottle, it's more aerodynamic and it's easier to grab," a PepsiCo spokesperson told Quartz. "The redesign generates a new cost and the bottles are a little bit more expensive... this is only a matter of design."

h/t Food & Wine and Quartz