Now Facial Recognition Technology Knows When You're Bored

Face it, no matter how intriguing or brilliant your college professor’s lecture on molecular thermodynamics or Balzac may be, at some point boredom will envelop your soul.

Wei Xiaoyong, a science professor at Sichuan University in China, knows this. That’s why he’s using facial recognition technology on his own students, determining exactly who’s day-dreaming about grabbing a beer after class, or yearning for an afternoon outside the Ivory Tower.

Xiaoyong developed the program on his own, which categorizes student’s expressions as either “happy” or “neutral,” using a “curve” that scans every impressionable youngster’s face. If it sounds like a weird bit of voyeurism -- or a teacher acting too much like a cop with the help of technology -- take a breath, and give Mr. Xiaoyong a chance. He told reporters the “tool can be used for a range of social sciences, psychological work and by educational researchers.” What’s more, the program allows Xiaoyong to judge his own performance: If he gets a room full of deadpan stares, he’ll know when to move onto a different topic, or perhaps perform a magic trick or tell a knock-knock joke.