Heart-Warming Video Shows Italians Singing Together from Their Windows During Lockdown

Please Don't Hang Up: The Best Things to See, Eat, and Do in Milwaukee
Tackling the novel coronavirus pandemic has required extreme social distancing measures, but human beings across the globe are still finding ways to connect intimately with their communities. Sense of community is the glue with which we social creatures can keep ourselves together during times of uncertainty, and these uniquely forged relationships are a beautiful and awe-inspiring thing to behold.
So let's take a break everything to absorb this heart-warming video of Italians in nationwide lockdown, leaning out of their windows in Siena, Tuscany and singing a popular song in unison.
The video was originally posted by Twitter user @davidallegranti, with a caption in Italian that translates to "In Siena, the city to which I am very attached, you stay at home but you sing together as if you were on the street. I was moved." The song is called ‘Canto della Verbena,’ or ‘And While Siena Sleeps.’ For the people of Siena, it's a song of pride, and one that celebrates Verbena, a flowering herb used in traditional medicine. Here are some translated lyrics:
And while Siena sleeps, everything is silent and the moon lights up the Tower.
Sense in the dark, alone in the peace, the subdued Fonte Gaia.
That a song sings, of love and passion...
Verbena is born in Piazza del Campo. Long live our Siena, long live our Siena!
Over 60 million people are currently under lockdown in Italy, and more and more travel regulations are being put in place every day. But it's important to remember that our precautions now are paving the way for a brighter tomorrow, and that -- even during this time of isolation -- there are myriad and beautiful ways we can connect with our communities.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.