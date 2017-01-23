Sierra Nevada Is Recalling Beer for a Pretty Alarming Reason

Beer drinkers and beer makers like Sierra Nevada's Pale Ale for its refreshing, hoppy flavor profile, overall quality, and because you can buy it almost anywhere. But if you recently picked up, say, a six-pack of the sudsy stuff, there's a slight chance it could contain a less than delicious ingredient: glass shards.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Sierra Nevada announced it is recalling eight types of its beers due to a packaging flaw that could result in a loss of carbonation and, most importantly, hazardous pieces of glass to break off into 12oz bottles. Although the company said it detected the issue in a "very limited number of bottles," it is recalling beers that were packaged between Dec. 5, 2016 and Jan. 13, 2017 and were sold in 36 states across the East Coast, South, and Midwest.