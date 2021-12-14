There's a New Whiskey Made From Sierra Nevada Beer

Photo courtesy of St. George Spirits

A part of the distilling process is creating a beer. Many places have toyed with using familiar beers as that base. Foundry Distilling in Iowa, for instance, has a series of whiskeys made from beers like Surly's Furious, Left Hand Brewing's Milk Stout, and Arrogant Bastard Ale. A similar release will be hitting (a very limited number of) shelves soon from a major name in craft beer. On December 18, the California-based St. George Spirits will release a whiskey in partnership with Sierra Nevada. The new small-batch whiskey is distilled from Sierra Nevada's Ruthless Rye IPA.

Photo courtesy of Sierra Nevada

The batch was distilled back in 2013 and has been left to age in barrels for the last eight years. The finished blend also includes some of St. George's first Single Malt Whiskey from 1997. Like any small-batch spirit, it's not going to be easy to track down. The $75 bottles will be available exclusively at the St. George Spirits distillery located in Alameda, California. If you're not in the area, it'll be a bit tough to get your hands on, but it'd probably look mighty nice on your bar cart if you can make like life in Jurassic Park and find a way.