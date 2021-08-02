Runner Falls, Gets Back Up, and Passes 11 People to Win Olympics Race

Hassan, 28, and her competitors were running the final lap of a 1,500-meter prelim race, when the runner in front of her tripped, as reported by NPR. The fall brought Hassan down, but not for long. The Dutch runner got back up and booked it for the finish line. She passed each of the runners in front of her as she made up for lost time and won the heat. If you missed it the first time, you can check out the incredible race here. The unbelievable moment begins around the 3:10 mark in the video.

Despite her medal-worthy sprint, Hassan will have to wait for her shot at Olympic gold. The 1,500-meter race was merely a qualifying race. She'll compete in the semi-final of the 1,500-meter on Wednesday, and she's aiming to win in the 5,000-meter and 10,000-meter too. Hassan would be the first to do so at a single Olympics.

Hassan got her chance at the 5,000-meter hours after her jaw-dropping finish. She won the race, Oregon Live reported, and is taking home a gold medal.