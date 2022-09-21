This Company Will Pay You $55,000 to Move to Iceland for a 'Simpler Life'

While the grass isn't always greener on the other side, sometimes it actually is. Now, you can test that theory. Yogurt maker siggi's is hiring for a freelance gig—officially dubbed Chief Simplicity Offiskyr—which would task you with just that.

The company will pay one person $55,000 to move to Iceland, one of the world's happiest countries, and document their experience with its newly implemented four-day work week.

The job requires you to capture content for siggi's social channels and document the mission of simplicity while also experiencing all that Iceland has to offer, including the Northern Lights and Icelandic food. It shouldn't be too hard, huh? Along with that $55k paycheck, you'll also get a camera for said content creation and insider connections to hiking guides, restaurant owners and chefs, and more.

According to siggi's, there's been a culture shift over the last few years that's redefined our values around career, travel, health, and relationships. The idea of a "simpler life" has become more popular.

"While many companies have been pushing for a healthy work/life balance, siggi's is the first to offer a gig that truly maximizes living a simple life and enjoying the benefits that the environment and nature have to offer," the brand wrote on its site.

To apply for the role, you'll need a valid passport, strong writing skills, a passion for photography, an adaptable nature, and a desire to live a simpler life.