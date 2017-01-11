Scientists Think Strange Sounds in Space Are 'Probably' Aliens

"I'm not saying it was aliens, but it was aliens," is a phrase that is generally associated with a particular big-haired Ancient Aliens theorist, but Mr. Tsoukalos isn't the only one saying it now.

A new study is looking to extraterrestrial life as the cause of a set of mysterious modulations emanating from a group of stars. These signals could be extraterrestrial life hoping to alert others out in space of their existence, much in the way former reality show celebrities join Dancing With the Stars to let people know they still exist.

The study has found these very specific modulations coming from just 234 of 2.5 million stars surveyed. That means a tiny fraction of these stars are behaving in a strange, but similar manner. The search for an explanation of these signals led the paper's authors to conclude, well, aliens.