Potential Sign of Life Found in the Clouds of Venus

The presence of the foul-smelling gas could indicate life on Earth's sister planet. Though, as highlighted by the New York Times, the research team has not confirmed the presence of bacteria or other forms of life. More observations and a science mission to the planet would be required to confirm the existence of life. However, the researchers could not come up with a geological or chemical explanation for the presence of phosphine in the quantities detected, per NPR's Nell Greenfieldboyce. "These non-biological sources were found to make at most one ten thousandth of the amount of phosphine that the telescopes saw," the ESO writes.

The most likely conclusion the researchers were left with: a biological source. We're not talking about tiny green beings with ray guns. (If we've learned anything from cartoons it's that those tiny green beings are definitely Martians and they'd have no business on Venus.) That potential life would be living dozens of miles over the Venusian surface inside "incredibly acidic" clouds. It's a thrilling conclusion, especially considering that the surface of the planet is immensely hostile. It's so hot that life existing there is extraordinarily unlikely.

"Finding phosphine on Venus was an unexpected bonus," said team member Clara Sousa Silva of MIT, who has been researching phosphine as a potential bioindicator on planets around other stars. "The discovery raises many questions, such as how any organisms could survive. On Earth, some microbes can cope with up to about 5% of acid in their environment -- but the clouds of Venus are almost entirely made of acid."

The discovery is no guarantee of life on the second planet from the sun, but it's an inspiring discovery that is likely to be the impetus for ongoing studies and science missions to Venus in the coming years.