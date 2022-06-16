More Than 9,000 Pounds of Fish Have Been Recalled

There are a whole lot of ways the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Foods and Drug Administration protect food safety across the country. Many of the potential problems are familiar, like salmonella, e.coli, or listeria contamination. Other issues the organizations have an eye on might not be seen as frequently by consumers.

A recall shared on June 13 by the USDA falls into that latter category. Yumei Foods USA is recalling around 9.370 pounds of Siluriformes products that were imported from China. The problem is that China is "ineligible to export processed Siluriformes products to the United States," the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said in the notice. Though, raw Siluriformes imports from China are allowed.

Two products are part of the recall. Here's what you're looking for.

13.051-ounce plastic packages containing "Fish Filley with Spicy Soup" Freeze-Dried Technology Fish. No Preservative.

12.35-ounce plastic packages containing "Fish Fillet with Pickled Soup" Freeze-Dried Technology Fish. No Preservative.



The recall states that FSIS discovered the problem during its routine "surveillance activity" over imported products. There have not been any reports of consumers getting sick from these products but, of course, FSIS encourages anyone with these two products in their home to throw them out and not consume the un-inspected food.