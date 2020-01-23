This Company Will Pay You $2,600/Month to Housesit a Luxury Villa in Ibiza

Whoever said your job has to be a monotonous nine-to-five was a liar. Believe it or not, there are gigs out there that don't require cubicles and prying coworkers. In fact, UK-based recruitment agency Silver Swam is searching for two people to manage one of its ultra-luxe private villas in Ibiza, Spain.
While the whole thing might seem a little too good to be true -- there's a $2,600 monthly paycheck and luxury accommodations -- actual labor is involved. It's a dream job, but a job nonetheless. According to the official listing, the hired applicants will be responsible for property maintenance, meal prep, events, grocery shopping, scheduling, and more.
"The couple will take charge of the day to day running of the luxe property, from housekeeping to event hosting," the description reads. "The position provides plenty of free time for the couple to explore this fabulous area of Ibiza at their leisure."
There are, however, required qualifications. The recruitment agency said it's looking for previous hospitality experience, a clean driving license, organization and communication skills as well as a "friendly demeanor."
Now, let's skip to the good stuff: the perks. You can stay at either the villa itself or a nearby two-bedroom apartment, but whichever route you go, the private swimming pool, steam room, and hot tub are included. The application process is easy enough, too. Just fill out your details, attach a resume, but maybe just accept that you'll be among thousands of applicants and shouldn't get your hopes up too much.
