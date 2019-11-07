Reconsider Chicken Dinner: More Than 2 Million Pounds of Poultry Were Just Recalled

Winner winner chicken dinner, they said. You won't eat scraps of metal by mistake, they said.
But now, more than two million pounds of chicken has been recalled by Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc, the company and federal officials announced on Wednesday. Apparently, if you purchased chicken produced by the company between October 21, 2019 and November 4, 2019 there's a chance you won't be a winner because it could be contaminated.
The company said various chicken products "may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal," and that these transformer chickens were shipped to locations in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Georgia, Minnesota, Oklahoma, and Pennsylvania.
"Winner winner chicken dinner" started as a phrase to celebrate victory in gambling. And it seems like buying animal products these days has indeed become a serious gamble. Just last week, Nestlé Toll House Cookie Dough was recalled due to rubber contamination and, famously, raw turkey was recalled all around the country last Thanksgiving. The list goes on.
The chicken products with potential metal contamination can be identified by a number inside the USDA mark of inspection. Ironically. These numbers are:
- P-1949
- P-486
- P-5837
"Simmons has issued a precautionary and voluntary recall," the company said in a statement. Simmons also says Freeze, and go look at your poultry. "We are working closely with regulatory authorities and affected customers to expedite this product recall."
Thankfully, there have been no confirmed reports of any health issues related to consumption of the chicken.
