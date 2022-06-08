Win a Brand New Electric SUV & a $20,000 Shopping Spree

Here's a national holiday you may not have heard of, but one that could pay off big time. National Outlet Shopping Day is on June 11, coming up this Saturday. In honor of the holiday, Simon Premium Outlets is offering one lucky person a $20,000 shopping spree and a brand new electric SUV.

To enter this giveaway all you need to do is visit a Simon Premium Outlets or Mills on June 11 or 12. Once you're there, post a selfie in front of the National Outlet Day selfie station or take a photo of your shopping haul. Tag your local Simon Premium Outlets and Mills center, @VinfastUS and #NOSDGiveaway. Voilà, you are entered to win a new vehicle and an outrageous shopping spree.

"National Outlet Shopping Day is a first of its kind shopping extravaganza," said Mikael Thygesen, Simon's chief marketing officer, in a statement shared with Thrillist. "This new annual shopping holiday has incredible deals and savings with hundreds of brands and stores participating. It's the perfect shopping event for power shoppers and deal seekers."

And heading to your local Simon outlet this weekend might not be such a bad idea, giveaway or no. On June 11 and 12, more than 280 different stores will be offering major discounts as part of National Outlet Shopping Day. You'll be able to save money on brands like Aéropostale, Banana Republic, Brooks Brothers, Columbia, Forever 21, Polo Ralph Lauren, and Reebok.

This is a pretty good way to learn about a new national holiday, no? To find a Simon outlet near you, head to their website.