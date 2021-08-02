Simone Biles Is Competing in the Olympics Balance Beam Final & Fans Are Freaking Out

Following a tough performance on vault in the team final last week, Simone Biles withdrew from the competition (and later, four more events) citing mental health concerns. Now, with just the balance beam final left, the most decorated gymnast in history will make her return to the Tokyo stage for a final shot at gold.

USA Gymnastics announced the news via Twitter on Monday, writing, "We are so excited to confirm that you will see two U.S. athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow—Suni Lee AND Simone Biles!! Can't wait to watch you both!"

On Friday, Biles opened up about her previously undisclosed condition, telling her 6.1 million Instagram followers that she was suffering from "the twisties," a phenomenon that can cause gymnasts to lose sense of space and dimension midair, according to NBC.

"Literally cannot tell up from down," she said in an Instagram Story. "It's the craziest feeling ever. Not having an inch of control over your body. What's even scarier is since I have no idea where I am in the air I also have NO idea how I'm going to land, or what I'm going to land on: head, hands, feet, back."

Fans are thrilled by Biles' return to the Olympics competition—and have reacted accordingly all over social media.