Simone Biles Isn't Ruling Out a Return at the 2024 Olympics
The seven-time medalist hasn't ruled out the next games after a difficult run in Tokyo.
Simone Biles is leaving the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo with two medals: a bronze in the balance beam and team silver—a far cry from her 2016 Rio sweep. After suffering from a phenomenon called "the twisties," the 24-year-old reigning world champ was forced to withdraw from the team final, and later, a series of individual events.
It doesn't look like she's done collecting golds, though. While speaking with TODAY, Biles said she was "leaving the door open" to the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
"I think I have to relish and take this Olympics in, and kind of recognize what I've done with my career because after 2016, I didn't get to do that," she told Hoda Kotb. "Life just happens so quickly and now I have a greater appreciation for life after everything that's happened in the last five years."
Biles made her triumphant return to the Olympics stage in the balance beam final on Tuesday, after dropping out of the all-around, uneven bars, floor, and vault competitions.
"It definitely feels better than Rio's bronze medal on beam but it also shows that I did it for myself," she said of the accomplishment. "I was just excited to compete in the Olympics again because at the beginning I thought it was over ... It ended on a high, so I'm very grateful, thankful for that. But still feel like we go back home and there's still a lot of things I need to work on internally and mentally to kind of feel like I had success here."
Check back during the games for all of Thrillist’s continuing Olympics coverage. Think of us like an all-knowing friend watching along with you to answer all the most important questions, like how heavy Olympic medals are, or why this year’s games are still called the 2020 Olympics. We'll explain everything from what ROC means to why athletes are sleeping on cardboard beds, and much, much more.