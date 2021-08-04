Simone Biles Isn't Ruling Out a Return at the 2024 Olympics

Simone Biles is leaving the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo with two medals: a bronze in the balance beam and team silver—a far cry from her 2016 Rio sweep. After suffering from a phenomenon called "the twisties," the 24-year-old reigning world champ was forced to withdraw from the team final, and later, a series of individual events.

It doesn't look like she's done collecting golds, though. While speaking with TODAY, Biles said she was "leaving the door open" to the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

"I think I have to relish and take this Olympics in, and kind of recognize what I've done with my career because after 2016, I didn't get to do that," she told Hoda Kotb. "Life just happens so quickly and now I have a greater appreciation for life after everything that's happened in the last five years."