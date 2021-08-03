Simon Biles Just Added Another Olympic Medal to Her Collection. Here's the Full List

While the world expected gymnastics great Simone Biles to dominate the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the 24-year-old reigning world champ unexpectedly withdrew from the team final—and later, several other events—while suffering from a phenomenon called the twisties.

On Tuesday, Biles made her triumphant return to the Olympic stage for one last shot at a 2020 medal in the balance beam final. She achieved just that, adding a bronze to her already massive collection. But how many medals in total does the GOAT actually hold? Don't worry. We counted.

How many Olympic medals does Simone Biles have?

What events did she earn her medals?

Rio 2016: Gold in Team

Rio 2016: Gold in All-Around

Rio 2016: Gold in Vault

Rio 2016: Gold in Floor

Rio 2016: Bronze in Beam

Tokyo 2020: Silver in Team

Tokyo 2020: Bronze in Beam

