Simon Biles Just Added Another Olympic Medal to Her Collection. Here's the Full List
Her trophy case is brimming with golds.
While the world expected gymnastics great Simone Biles to dominate the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the 24-year-old reigning world champ unexpectedly withdrew from the team final—and later, several other events—while suffering from a phenomenon called the twisties.
On Tuesday, Biles made her triumphant return to the Olympic stage for one last shot at a 2020 medal in the balance beam final. She achieved just that, adding a bronze to her already massive collection. But how many medals in total does the GOAT actually hold? Don't worry. We counted.
How many Olympic medals does Simone Biles have?In her two appearances at the Olympics—both the 2016 Rio Games, and now, Tokyo—Biles has nabbed seven medals in total, including four golds, one silver, and two bronze.
What events did she earn her medals?
- Rio 2016: Gold in Team
- Rio 2016: Gold in All-Around
- Rio 2016: Gold in Vault
- Rio 2016: Gold in Floor
- Rio 2016: Bronze in Beam
- Tokyo 2020: Silver in Team
- Tokyo 2020: Bronze in Beam
What medal records does she hold?Biles' balance beam performance on Tuesday, which earned her a second bronze in the event, set her up for two records, per a report from The New York Times. She tied with the Soviet Union's Larisa Latynina for the most Olympic and world medals combined (at 32!) while also tying fellow American Shannon Miller for the most Olympic medals with seven in total. In both cases, however, Biles boasts more golds.
What about the rest of World Championship success?Beyond the Olympics, Biles has quite the reputation on the world circuit as well, currently holding the most world championship medals (25) and most gold medals (19), in addition to the most all-around titles from world championships (five).
