This Company Wants to Give You $1,000 to Start an Organic Home Garden

Everyone’s looking for another excuse to get outside right about now. And while gardening is a great way to accomplish that and feel productive doing it, starting a garden is neither easy nor cheap. There’s not much anyone can do about your lackluster green thumb, but Simple Mills wants to help cut costs and get you on your way to a bountiful backyard garden.

The healthy snack company is celebrating the launch of its new Organic Seed Flour Cracker with a new initiative: The “It Starts at Home” program. Through it, Simple Mills hopes to encourage snackers to make small changes toward decreasing their carbon footprint and giving back to Mother Earth, like starting a garden.

All you have to do is head over to this link, enter your information by May 19, and be patient. May we suggest a snack break? Simple Mills will select ten winners and cover the costs of starting their very own organic garden. The company will give each winner a $1,000 gift card to put toward the garden, which is no small potatoes. Winners will be selected at random, so you’ll just have to hope your name gets plucked from the many that will likely be entered.

Imagine how good it’ll feel to bite into something you grew yourself.