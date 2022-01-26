Simply Lemonade Gets the Canned Cocktail Treatment
The beloved juice brand will be treated to a boozy makeover this summer.
Coca-Cola is continuing its expansion into the boozy beverage market, following the rollout of the Topo Chico Hard Seltzer last year and the announcement of the Fresca Mixed, a canned cocktail. This summer, Simply Lemonade will be getting a similar treatment, with the rollout of Simply Spiked Lemonade.
Simply Spiked Lemonade will come in a variety pack and is inspired by some of the best-selling flavors of the juice product. That means there will be Strawberry Lemonade, Watermelon Lemonade, Blueberry Lemonade, and the original Lemonade options to choose from. According to CNN, the alcohol in the drink will come from fermented sugar cane.
In a press release, Coca-Cola claimed that Simply branded beverages can be found in one in two American households. (A poll of Thrillist's news team mirrored those stats.) With so much existing love for the brand, the news that a spiked version is coming was celebrated online:
Simply juices are already popular mixers for alcoholic beverages, and Coca-Cola is aware of this. It was one of the inspirations for making Simply Spiked in the first place. And based on the reaction from fans, it seems like Coca-Cola made a safe bet.
Simply Spiked will be sold in a variety pack of 12 slim cans and as standalone 24-ounce cans. The exact release date has yet to be shared, but you can follow the news about the highly anticipated drink at DrinkSimplySpiked.com and at @DrinkSimplySpiked on Instagram.
Opheli Garcia Lawler is a staff writer at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.