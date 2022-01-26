Simply Lemonade Gets the Canned Cocktail Treatment

Coca-Cola is continuing its expansion into the boozy beverage market, following the rollout of the Topo Chico Hard Seltzer last year and the announcement of the Fresca Mixed, a canned cocktail. This summer, Simply Lemonade will be getting a similar treatment, with the rollout of Simply Spiked Lemonade.

Simply Spiked Lemonade will come in a variety pack and is inspired by some of the best-selling flavors of the juice product. That means there will be Strawberry Lemonade, Watermelon Lemonade, Blueberry Lemonade, and the original Lemonade options to choose from. According to CNN, the alcohol in the drink will come from fermented sugar cane.

In a press release, Coca-Cola claimed that Simply branded beverages can be found in one in two American households. (A poll of Thrillist's news team mirrored those stats.) With so much existing love for the brand, the news that a spiked version is coming was celebrated online: