Simply Lemonade Is Selling a Massive Lemon-Shaped Keg for Only $21

In May, Simply Lemonade went and spiked its own lemonade like we've been doing for the brand all along. And now, to celebrate its boozy ready-to-drink cocktails, the brand is releasing a Juicy 21st Birthday Collection that includes a massive lemon-shaped keg. While the capsule includes a portable speaker, bucket hat, slushy cup, and more, which have already hit the online store, Simply Lemonade is dropping its Lemon Keg on August 1, August 2, and August 3 at 1 pm EST each day.

"The ultimate party trick is turning lemons into a Simply Spiked Lemonade lemon keg," the company said on its website. "Fill this lemon keg with a case of Simply Spiked Lemonade to elevate your kickback vibes." Everything in the collection is, naturally, $21. The Lemon Keg does not come pre-stocked, but you can buy your own Simply Spiked Lemonade and fill it up. The cans are available in Signature Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, Blueberry Lemonade, and Watermelon Lemonade flavors. Each has a 5% ABV and can be found in a variety pack or single 24-ounce cans. Product orders of the Lemon Keg are expected to ship out in early fall.

