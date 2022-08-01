Simply Lemonade Is Selling a Massive Lemon-Shaped Keg for Only $21

Now, this is how you celebrate a 21st birthday.

By Megan Schaltegger

Published on 8/1/2022 at 12:01 PM

In May, Simply Lemonade went and spiked its own lemonade like we've been doing for the brand all along. And now, to celebrate its boozy ready-to-drink cocktails, the brand is releasing a Juicy 21st Birthday Collection that includes a massive lemon-shaped keg. 

While the capsule includes a portable speaker, bucket hat, slushy cup, and more, which have already hit the online store, Simply Lemonade is dropping its Lemon Keg on August 1, August 2, and August 3 at 1 pm EST each day. 

"The ultimate party trick is turning lemons into a Simply Spiked Lemonade lemon keg," the company said on its website. "Fill this lemon keg with a case of Simply Spiked Lemonade to elevate your kickback vibes." 

Everything in the collection is, naturally, $21. The Lemon Keg does not come pre-stocked, but you can buy your own Simply Spiked Lemonade and fill it up. The cans are available in Signature Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, Blueberry Lemonade, and Watermelon Lemonade flavors. Each has a 5% ABV and can be found in a variety pack or single 24-ounce cans.

Product orders of the Lemon Keg are expected to ship out in early fall. 

