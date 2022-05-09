Simply Lemonade Is Finally Releasing Its Boozy Simply Spiked Lemonade

Simply is one of the most recognizable juice brands at the store. The Coca-Cola-owned company previously announced that it would leverage that recognizability to jump into the world of ready-to-drink cocktails. (That leap from non-alcoholic brand to "now contains booze" is becoming familiar for Coca-Cola. Hey there, Topo Chico and Fresca.)

At the time, the announcement more or less just said that it would exist sometime relatively soon. Now, the important bit has arrived if you can’t wait to feel like you’re in the grocery store when you’re actually in the liquor store. Simply will release its line of Simply Spiked Lemonades nationwide in June.

Throughout June, the four varieties of Simply Spiked Lemonade will start to hit shelves. You’ll be able to find the Signature Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, Blueberry Lemonade, and Watermelon Lemonade in a variety pack or single 24-ounce cans. Those variety packs will carry 12 slim cans carrying a 5% ABV.

The juice-now-booze is the latest example of the soda world’s rapid encroachment into the world of alcohol. This is another product that is a result of an agreement between Molson Coors and Coca-Cola, and it is hard to believe that it will be the last.