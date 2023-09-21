One of the World's Busiest Airports Is About to Go Passport-Free

Singapore is about to step up to the next level of travel. The iconic hub, which is home to one of the world's most highly-ranked airports, will soon go passport-free.

That's right. Singapore's Changi Airport is set to upgrade its technology and allow for passport-free travel starting in 2024. The big change owes its thanks to a recent amendment, which went into effect as part of an immigration bill this week, Travel Pulse reports.

You might be wondering how that is going to work. Thanks to the implementation of additional biometric sensors and scanners, travelers will be able to travel through the airport more easily and smoothly without the need to pull out their passport.

That doesn't mean you should leave your passport home, though. Initially, passport-free travel will only be available at Changi's departures, so you'll most likely need your passport when traveling back. Plus, some travelers might still need to show their travel documents, and everybody should always have their passport on them.

Biometric technology is already present in Changi. According to CNN, the Singapore airport already uses both facial recognition and biometrics, including automated lanes at immigration.

The goal is simple: a faster and more seamless travel experience for one of the busiest airports in the world.

"Biometrics will be used to create a single token of authentication that will be employed at various automated touchpoints, from bag-drop to immigration and boarding," Josephine Teo, minister for communications and information and the second minister for home affairs, said in a recent speech. "This will reduce the need for passengers to repeatedly present their travel documents at these touchpoints, allowing for more seamless and convenient processing."

In addition to being one of the busiest hubs in the world, Changi Airport is also a fan favorite, and it flaunts impeccable service. Airports Council International recently voted it among the airports with the best customer service experience. That's not surprising—in addition to all its facilities and comforts, Changi Airport even offers innovative initiatives to its travelers, including free tours of Singapore if you happen to have a long layover at the hub.