Get a Free Tour of Singapore on Your Next Changi Airport Layover

The city of Singapore doesn't want you to sit around the airport and get bored.

After a two-year hiatus mandated by the pandemic, free tours of the city are officially back for travelers who have a long layover at the award-winning Singapore Changi Airport. If you have at least five and a half hours (but less than 24) to spare at the airport before your next flight, then the free tours are recommended for you.

"We are happy to bring [the tour] back with the resumption of travel," Lim Ching Kiat, the executive vice president of air hub and cargo development at Changi Airport Group, said announcing the return of the tours. "For travelers who choose to transit or transfer at Changi Airport, the Free Singapore Tour is designed to give them a glimpse of what Singapore has to offer."

The tours are offered daily, and they are around two and a half hours long. Travelers can choose among four different options, including the City Sights Tour, the Jewel Tour, the Heritage Tour, and a brand-new Changi Precinct Tour.

While the City Sights Tour focuses on Singapore itself and its landmarks, the Jewel Tour is an in-depth exploration of the gorgeous Changi Airport, where visitors can marvel at the famous features it offers, including the world's tallest indoor waterfall and the airport's massive indoor garden. For a cultural visit of Singapore's most historically relevant neighborhoods, including the Civic District and Chinatown, the Heritage Tour is your best choice, but you should go for the new Changi Precinct Tour if you're looking for a more immersive experience of the local everyday life.

For more information on the different tours and to learn about times and registration, you can visit the Changi Airport Group's website.