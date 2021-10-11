Singapore Will No Longer Require Vaccinated U.S. Travelers to Quarantine

Travel restrictions across the globe have continued to ease up in recent months for vaccinated visitors, and now Singapore is also easing its entry requirements. According to the country's Ministry of Transport, eight more countries (including the US) can use their vaccinated travel lanes (VTL) to enter without quarantine requirements.

Singapore initially introduced the VTLs for Brunei and Germany on September 8. Now, eight more countries will be included in the program beginning mid-October. Denmark, France, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada will now be eligible for entry, CNBC reports.

According to USA Today, the original rollout brought in 3,100 travelers from two countries, and only two cases of COVID-19 resulted.

"All 8 countries are already open to travelers from Singapore. So the VTLs will restore two-way quarantine-free travel between Singapore and them," the Transport Minister S. Iswaran said, per the outlet.

Here's how it works. The US, and other approved travelers, will be able to enter Singapore with proof of vaccination and two negative PCR tests taken within 48 hours before and after arrival. You also must be from an approved VTL country 14 days before departure. Applications for the transport lanes will be available beginning Tuesday for travel October 19 and beyond, and 3,000 entries will be allowed via VTL countries per day.

"We will monitor the incidence rate, observe the demand, before deciding on any further increases in capacity," Iswaran said. "While still a far cry from where we were pre-COVID, this is a significant step in the reopening of our borders, and crucial to reclaiming and rebuilding our status as an international aviation hub with global connectivity."