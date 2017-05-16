This Giant Luxury Car Vending Machine Looks Insane

Singapore -- home of KFC's fried-chicken-crust pizza -- has just added a new, slightly more upscale attraction: the world's largest luxury car "vending machine." Autobahn Motors, a purveyor of previously owned, high-end supercars, just opened the building, which functions as a kind of vertical showroom in one of the the most expensive cities in the world. The building houses up to 60 spaces for cars spread out over 15 floors on each of its four corners, displaying Ferraris, Lamborghinis, Bentleys, and basically all the other types of cars no normal person will ever touch.
True to the vending machine concept, the absurdly rich can make their purchases on the spot via a touchscreen app on the ground floor. Within minutes the car they choose will appear before them -- as if it were a gigantic can of Coca-Cola that could hit speeds over 150 mph and cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.
For Autobahn, the ostentatious concept fits the makes and models the company's trotted out. It's also a flashy way to economize space in a pricey city like Singapore. As Gary Hong, the company's general manager told Reuters, “We needed to meet our requirement of storing a lot of cars. At the same time, we wanted to be creative and innovative.”
Making everyone else jealous by showing off a glass tower of supercars is one way to tick the box.
h/t CNET
