News

This Giant Luxury Car Vending Machine Looks Insane

By Published On 05/16/2017 By Published On 05/16/2017
Autobahn/YouTube

Trending

related

The 'Romper for Men' Is Here and the Internet Is Not Impressed

related

Aziz Ansari's Black-and-White 'Master of None' Episode Owes Everything to a Classic Movie

related

Mountain Dew's Patriotic New Flavor Is a Mix of Its Most Popular Sodas

related

This Is What's Happening When You Light a Fart on Fire

Singapore -- home of KFC's fried-chicken-crust pizza -- has just added a new, slightly more upscale attraction: the world's largest luxury car "vending machine." Autobahn Motors, a purveyor of previously owned, high-end supercars, just opened the building, which functions as a kind of vertical showroom in one of the the most expensive cities in the world. The building houses up to 60 spaces for cars spread out over 15 floors on each of its four corners, displaying Ferraris, Lamborghinis, Bentleys, and basically all the other types of cars no normal person will ever touch.

True to the vending machine concept, the absurdly rich can make their purchases on the spot via a touchscreen app on the ground floor. Within minutes the car they choose will appear before them -- as if it were a gigantic can of Coca-Cola that could hit speeds over 150 mph and cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

For Autobahn, the ostentatious concept fits the makes and models the company's trotted out. It's also a flashy way to economize space in a pricey city like Singapore. As Gary Hong, the company's general manager told Reuters, “We needed to meet our requirement of storing a lot of cars. At the same time, we wanted to be creative and innovative.”

Making everyone else jealous by showing off a glass tower of supercars is one way to tick the box.

h/t CNET

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Eric Vilas-Boas is a writer and editor at Thrillist. Follow him @e_vb_.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
This Toddler's Bounce House Swagger Is Unrivaled
News

related

READ MORE
A 'Hangry' Passenger Had Pizza Delivered Right to His Stalled Amtrak Train
News

related

READ MORE
Italy Is Giving Away Lots of Old Castles for Free
News

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More