Dashcam Captures Singing Man Driving off Highway in Rainstorm

10/21/2016

Here’s a lesson in how not to drive through a rainstorm on a slippery highway: Try maintaining a modest speed, and certainly don’t film yourself practicing vocal techniques as you navigate the watery terrain.

Why? Otherwise you might flip your car off the side of a highway at 70 mph, like Travis Carpenter did.

While focusing eye-contact on the road, Carpenter’s car begins to hydroplane, eventually flipping over and tumbling down a small hillside. Watching a car careen off the road from a detached perspective is a bit jarring: It’s all chaos for about five seconds, until everything calms down, and only the quiet thump of windshield wipers can be heard.

Luckily, Carpenter isn’t hurt at all, and his car withstood no mechanical damage. “I sustained NO injuries. Not even a scratch. And my car took NO mechanical damage and is completely driveable. Only body damage,” the video’s caption reads.  

That’s a blind stroke of fortune if there ever was one. But let’s be real here: a rain storm can turn a highway into a water slide, transforming your car into a massive ball of death capable of barreling through most anything in its path, save for bigger cars.

Be safe(r) out there people, and perfect your vocal prowess when not hurtling down the highway in a sedan.

Sam Blum is a News Staff Writer for Thrillist. He's also a martial arts and music nerd who appreciates a fine sandwich and cute dogs. Find his clips in The Guardian, Rolling Stone, The A.V. Club and Vice. He's on Twitter @Blumnessmonster. 

