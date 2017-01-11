Dashcam Captures Singing Man Driving off Highway in Rainstorm

Here’s a lesson in how not to drive through a rainstorm on a slippery highway: Try maintaining a modest speed, and certainly don’t film yourself practicing vocal techniques as you navigate the watery terrain.

Why? Otherwise you might flip your car off the side of a highway at 70 mph, like Travis Carpenter did.

While focusing eye-contact on the road, Carpenter’s car begins to hydroplane, eventually flipping over and tumbling down a small hillside. Watching a car careen off the road from a detached perspective is a bit jarring: It’s all chaos for about five seconds, until everything calms down, and only the quiet thump of windshield wipers can be heard.