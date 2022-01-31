This Healthy Dessert Item Is Being Recalled at Targets Nationwide

A specific package of Siren Birthday Cake Bites, which are a sweet snack sold at Targets nationwide, is being recalled. The Siren Birthday Cake 1.7oz Bites are being recalled by the FDA and taken off shelves because the item contains nut products that are not listed on the label.

The error, which could be life-threatening for some people with nut allergies, was discovered when a customer had an allergic reaction after eating the product and reporting the incident to Siren Snacks. Apparently, the Birthday Cake Bites contain cashews and almond butter. Neither ingredient is listed on the packaging.

To make sure you don't have one of these items in your pantry, check the UPC code on the Siren Snacks Birthday Cake 1.7oz Bites Bag. Affected products will have the following UPC codes: UPC: 8-62768-00048-3 and UPC: 8-62768-00049-0, according to the FDA. The lot codes on the front of the bags will be 21326, 21335, 21336, and 21340. No other Siren products have been affected, per the FDA.

If you have purchased this product and will be affected by its nut ingredients, you can request a refund or exchange. To contact Siren Snacks, email hello@sirensnacks.com or call 650-667-0874.