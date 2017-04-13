Sisqo Made a New 'Thong Song' About LeBron James For Some Reason

News

Any entertainer worth their salt knows you have to give the people what they want. Sisqo heard the people (or maybe just sports radio host Colin Cowherd) loud and clear. They've asked him to re-record "The Thong Song" and use it as an avenue to express his opinion about the NBA's MVP race.

[Insert spit take here.]

That seemingly random chain of words is somehow true. Sisqo has a whole new "Thong Song" explaining why he thinks LeBron James should be MVP. It's ridicul... Wait. Why hasn't Shaq already done this? He should update "No Hook" off the seminal 1994 album Shaq Fu: Da Return and explain why Russell Westbrook's deluge of triple doubles makes him the real MVP.

It's not clear if the players called out as not being MVP caliber — James Harden, Westbrook, Steph Curry, Isaiah Thomas, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, and Giannis Antetokounmpo -- will take this as a diss track. Is it offensive to be made fun of in a novelty version of what was kind of a novelty song when it was released 18 years ago? Maybe Sisqo just needed to introduce a fresh mystery into the legend of "The Thong Song" after revealing what "dumps like a truck" means last fall. 

In the end, at least he feels strongly about the player he's lobbying for.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record but has never met the fingernail lady. Follow him @dlukenelson.

