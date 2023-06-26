These TikTok-Famous Airbnbs Are Like Spending the Night Inside Your Favorite Show

If you've ever wanted to spend a night in a Schitt's Creek motel room or Monica and Rachel's apartment from Friends , you won't need to travel to Canada or New York City to try and find a still-intact filming location. The Sitcom Suites in Cincinnati, Ohio offer nearly exact recreations of the iconic spaces in bookable suites. In a recent viral TikTok, you can get a behind-the-scenes look at the " Creek Suite ," which features everything from Moira's wall of wigs to David and Alexis's teal-brick bedroom wall.

If those shows aren't your go-tos, there's also a Seinfeld-inspired suite and a Golden Girls-themed suite. It's the perfect opportunity for any superfan to spend a night pretending to be in their favorite television show, whether you want to cosplay as one of the characters or just spend a weekend feeling like you've not only escaped your life but also all of reality.

"We created Sitcom Suites with love for classic television, and the fun of creating a one-of-a-kind experience for guests! We hope you love this space in one of the best neighborhoods around," the creators of the suites say about the project. "Make sure to check out all the concepts, and stay tuned for more!"

The properties can be rented through Airbnb. All of the suites start at $203 per night.