The World's Biggest & Fastest Single-Rail Coaster Is on Track to Open in 2021

While most Americans have been holed up over the past year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Six Flags Great Adventure has been working on its next scream-worthy venture. Named after a famous urban legend, the Jersey Devil Coaster is set to be the world's tallest, longest, and fastest single-rail ride—and just before January's end, construction workers reached a milestone by placing the final piece of track.

The Jersey Devil Coaster now has a full 3,000 feet of monorail track that includes an 87-degree drop, 130-foot-tall hill, 180-degree stall, raven dive, and zero-gravity roll. Each of the ride's four trains can hold 12 passengers, who will sit single file with their legs straddling the track as they reach speeds of 58 mph.

The roller coaster was initially set to open in 2020, a timetable that was established before the coronavirus spread through the nation. With track construction complete, the Jersey Devil Coaster is well on its way to opening later in 2021. Now, crews will work on installing finishing touches, testing the ride, and acquiring New Jersey state certification, according to a spokesperson for the amusement park.

There's currently no set opening date for the 13-story roller coaster, but Six Flags officials are confident that everything will be in order for guests sometime this year.