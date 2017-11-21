This Six-Pack Bottle Opener Solves a Problem You Didn't Know You Had

You have a problem. You're opening a six-pack of bottles like it's 2016. Don't you know it's 2017? You could be opening all the bottles at the same time.
This incredibly satisfying invention is a bottle opener that looks a bit like Wun Wun's cheese-grater. But the industrial-looking device, a creation of Los Angeles-based designers Tian Wang and Teague Miller, is actually a bottle opener that opens a complete six-pack in one fell swoop. It's a bottle opener for people with lucky friends.
Wang tells Thrillist the pair crafted the Sixoverone in design school "and people went bananas over it." Now, the pair is crowdfunding the first run of bottle openers through Indiegogo.
It will run you $22 at the early bird price to be able to open a six pack in what has to be the most pleasing way possible. Just watching other people open six-packs feels good, like watching popcorn pop in slow motion.
"But wait," you say in the middle of the Sixoverone infomercial. "What if I buy a four pack. Will it still work then?"
"What if it's just me and a friend?"
With 11 days to go in the campaign, the duo has raised $1,896 of its $2,000 goal, pretty much assuring the project will hit its mark. It's an absolutely unnecessary invention, but you know six people on your holiday shopping list who would immediately show it off to all their friends.
