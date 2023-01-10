You Can Save Up to 30% Off on Car Rentals Right Now

Sixt is offering up to 30% off on car rentals made through the company by January 31, 2023. The deal is for bookings made for travel dates on or before March 31, 2023, and the rental period can be between one and 27 days. This is an excellent alternative for people who want to travel early this year but aren't ready to brave the airports after holiday travel chaos.

The 30% off discount is only valid for cars listed in the premium, luxury, and extraordinary categories of the Sixt website. To take advantage of the deal, you'll need to book through this Rent The Car landing page on the Sixt website. The discount will be applied automatically, so you don't need to worry about any unique promo code.

The discount will only apply to the base rate, not the taxes, fees, and other associated costs for the rental. Sixt has more than 2,000 locations in 105 countries, so this car rental deal doesn't need to be limited to one place.