Skateboarder Becomes One of the Youngest Gold Medalists Ever

For the first time ever, skateboarding is an Olympic sport. On Monday, Japanese skateboarder Momiji Nishiya took home a gold medal in the women's street competition, becoming one of the youngest athletes to win an Olympic gold medal in any sport, not just skateboarding, according to CBS News. In other words, she's pretty badass.

Really, Nishiya only lost out on the historic title of youngest Olympic gold winner of all time by a hair. Per CBS News, that honor still belongs to Team USA's Marjorie Gestring, who won the women's diving competition at the 1936 Berlin Games at age 13 and 268 days. Nishiya is closer to her 14th birthday.

"I welled up in tears because I was beyond happy," Nishiya said of her victory, per Reuters.

Nishiya was surrounded by fellow teens on the podium.

Brazilian skateboarder Rayssa Leal came in second place in the competition. She's also 13 years old and is the youngest medal winner from her country. According to CBS News, more than half of all the women who participated in the final event were teenagers. The oldest medal winner was Funa Nakayama, also from Japan. She took home bronze and is just 16 years old.

What's the minimum age requirement at the Olympics?

Who are the youngest Olympians in Tokyo this year?

Diver Quang Hongchan, from China, is 14, as is Canada’s Summer McIntosh, a swimmer.

Katie Grimes, 15, is the youngest member of Team USA this year.