You Can Get Paid to Ski and Stay at the Best Winter Sports Resorts

The best thing about being a skier used to be that you weren’t a snowboarder; It just felt good to be faster, safer, and MORE CONSIDERATE on the slopes than your goofy, unbridled counterparts. But now the greatest thing about being the SUPERIOR WINTER ATHLETE is that Ski.com decided to pay 12 skiers $2,000 to travel to a famous destination and document the experience. They’re calling it the Ski.com Dream Job.
OK. We got a little ahead of ourselves. Snowboarders can also apply, it just seems like they have a preference, you know?
Last year the ski website had one person travel to over a dozen destinations and do all of the documentation single-handedly. Jackson Lebsack, A 19-year-old photographer and filmmaker from Bozeman, Montana, beat out 1,100 applications, but Ski.com's Chief Marketing Officer, Dan Sherman, said in a statement that the company was “so moved by the genuine camaraderie formed around this job search that we will be creating additional Dream Job opportunities for select applicants to be announced soon.”
Well, soon is now. But instead of there being one Lindsey Vonn character, the pay will be split between a group of a dozen. There will be six destinations in total: Aspen Snowmass, Colorado; Jackson Hole, Wyoming; Big Sky, Montana; Banff and Lake Louise, Alberta; Chamonix, France; and Niseko, Japan.
The hires with be compensated with an all-expenses paid VIP resort experience, flights on United Airlines, gear from Stio, Black Crows, Giro and GoPro, custom forecasts from OpenSnow, a paycheck of $2,000 per person and the “opportunity to save our snow with Protect Our Winters.”
The website will be accepting applications until October 29. Applicants can apply here by choosing which destination they’d like to go to and submitting an up-to 90 minute video about why they should be The One, and why they want to go to that particular place. Note that applicants are not limited to one resort; they’re allowed to apply to multiple destinations. Plus, the website encourages applicants to apply both individually or as a two-person team.
One last thing… You can’t suck at winter sports. The website says you must be able to ski or snowboard at least an advanced intermediate level. And you must “love après,” so if you know what that means, you’re good to go.
