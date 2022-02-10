Hurry, There's a Flash Sale for Hotel Rooms in Ski Destinations Across the Country

Skiing is an expensive sport. Besides ski tickets, there's also a ton of equipment you need to either rent or buy. So it behooves you to save money where you can for your upcoming ski trip.

Luckily, Vail Resorts, which includes 37 mountain resorts across the country, is offering great deals for anyone who books a room by February 11 at midnight MST. The sale applies to hotels in ski destinations in California, Canada, Colorado, New York, Pennsylvania, Utah, and Vermont.

The room deals start at $139 but vary depending on which hotel you choose to book. For example, in Colorado, you can book a stay at Hyatt Place Keystone, starting at $169 per night. In New York, you can stay at the Kaatskill Mountain Club, starting at $169 per night. There are luxury options in just about every major ski destination in the country.

You can explore all of the available hotels on Vail Resorts' interactive map of North America. Epic Pass Holders can save an additional 20% on their stays. These passes are basically season tickets for frequent skiers and come with a boatload of other savings.

To take advantage of this sale, you'll need to book directly through the Vail Resorts website. An important condition to note for any booking made through April 16, 2022: All bookings will require a $49 non-refundable deposit fee. So be confident in your plans before you book them.