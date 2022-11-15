These 13 Ikon Pass Mountains Just Opened So You Can Start Ski Season Early This Year

Whether you like it or not, the weather is finally turning, which means snow. While it might not sound ideal for your morning trek to work, at least we can get an early start on ski season. Thanks to plummeting temps and winter storms, 13 mountains on the Ikon Pass have already opened.

According to Travel + Leisure, resorts across California, Colorado, Utah, Washington, Idaho, and western Canada have opened or are planning to do so this week.

"Nothing is more exciting this time of year than big snow and early openings," VP of communications for Alterra Mountain Company Kristin Rust told the outlet. "Thanks to some huge storms across North America, Ikon Pass holders can get in on bonus days with early openings at 13 resorts. Ikon Pass is still on sale and winter is officially here."

Arapahoe Basin in Colorado was one of the first mountains to open this year on October 23. Winter Park Resort followed shortly behind on October 31, while California's Mammoth Mountain welcomed back skiers on November 5. The Banff Sunshine, Lake Louise Ski Resort, and Canada's Mt. Norquay joined the ranks "thanks to intense early season snowfall over the past three weeks."

Palisades Tahoe has set its own opening date for November 18, and both Aspen Mountain and Snowmass will welcome back snow bunnies to the slopes on November 19, despite original plans to reopen over Thanksgiving.

According to the outlet, several Epic Pass mountains have also opened earlier than expected, including Breckenridge and Vail Mountain.