American Airlines Is Cracking Down on Skiplagging in a Major Way

For those who are still unfamiliar with skiplagging, it’s a travel hack that can often score a cheaper flight to a destination, all by booking a flight to a major city with a layover in the location you actually want to visit. For example, if you are flying from Gainesville, Florida and want to get to Charlotte, North Carolina, it could be cheaper to book a flight to New York City that has a layover in Charlotte. With skiplagging, you just wouldn’t catch your second scheduled flight.

It just so happens this exact scenario was attempted by a 17-year-old boy recently—except American Airlines caught on to the ruse. Hunter Parsons told Insider that his son was caught trying to pull off the skiplagging hack—leading to the teen being detained by the airline and ultimately banned from flying American Airlines for three years.

"His ticket was canceled and he was banned from AA for three years but never actually did anything wrong. He never even got his boarding pass," Parsons told Insider. "He was left to fend for himself 500 miles from home. He never violated any policy or broke any contract. He simply went to a counter to get his boarding pass.”

American Airlines informed the family they would need to purchase a direct flight in order for the teen to travel home. The new ticket cost $400.

Airlines have always been against skiplagging, but with the increase in popularity of the practice, some have gone so far as to make the travel hack a violation of the contract of carriage. While you can still use the booking platform Skiplagged to book flights just about anywhere, don’t be surprised if you face difficulties or even punishment from airlines for using the practice. American Airlines previously announced they would be taking strong action against customers using skiplagging back in 2021.

This is definitely something to keep in mind when you make your next booking.