Everything to Know About Skiplagging, the Latest Money-Saving Travel Hack

I've said it once and I'll say it again: I'd fly strapped to the wing of the plane if it could save me money. Flights are expensive and only getting pricier, and all that extra money isn't making those economy seats any more comfortable, airports less chaotic, and flights less delayed. Heck, it's not even translating to higher wages for all the airline and airport staff that have to deal with cranky travelers all day. So, when I find a new way to save money on flights, I'm not giving too much extra thought to it. Sorry, airline corporations!

But the latest hack to go viral is called skiplagging, and airlines really don't like it. There have even been a few lawsuits regarding the practice, with airlines going so far as to sue people who use the hack. Here's everything you need to know about the trend.

What is skiplagging?

To put it simply, skiplagging is when you book a flight that has a connection—but your true destination is that connection city. You simply never arrive for the second portion of your planned journey. For example, say you are looking to get from Denver to Las Vegas. You notice that there are actually flights from Denver to Los Angeles that are cheaper than a direct flight to Vegas—and there's actually a connection in Vegas for the LA flight.

So, by skiplagging, you'll book the flight from Denver to LA, which is cheaper than the flight from Denver to Vegas. When you arrive in Vegas for your flight connection to LA, you simply don't get on the flight.

This hack can save you anywhere from $50 to a couple hundred dollars, depending on your destination.

How do you skiplag?

There are a few ways to do it. The company Skiplagged is an online booking service that reveals "hidden-city" flights, which allow you to find skiplag routes that you may not be able to find on your own.

"Our unique algorithm shows the cheapest regular flights and hidden-city flights faster than any other site. Hidden-city flights refer to itineraries with multiple legs where the traveler exits prior to the final destination," the Skiplagged website explains. With Skiplagged, you can only book one-way flights, because airlines will cancel return flights for passengers who miss any part of their departing flight.

You can also plan your own skiplag, using flight booking sites like Google Flights or CheapAir.com—it will likely just take a bit more time and guesswork to determine which routes are cheaper than a direct flight. This method still won't let you book a roundtrip flight—and you still have to factor in each airline's policy on missing legs of your flight.

Here are a few recent TikToks that explain the concept in additional detail: