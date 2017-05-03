Killing Off People's Favorite Peanut Butter Is a Very Bad Idea

Peanut butter may be one of the world's most emotionally charged food items. Creamy vs. crunchy. Addicted vs. allergic. No matter what you feel, you feel it deep, deep underneath your shelled soul. So you can imagine that Skippy killing off its Canada business messed with a lot of people this week. It's Skippy's apocalypse, and Canadians are just living in it.
The brand's been running interference on Twitter and apologizing for the fact that it discontinued their shipping to our neighbors to the north last fall.
The news was first reported by Canada's CBC News. Skippy, a global peanut butternaut and the second-biggest peanut butter brand in the US, still ships to more than 60 countries around the world that are not Canada.
Since you were obviously wondering -- no -- Canadians are not cool with it. Some have known about it since last year, and some are only now waking up to this sad reality. Many of them are stockpiling the remaining jars to enjoy for years after a safe expiration date, because -- yes -- peanut butter drives people insane and always has, and Skippy happens to beat all the other peanut butters out in every category. We've been through this before. Even minor changes to peanut butter-bearing vessels is a huge deal.
"I'm really mad at Skippy," Jim Hazzard of Ontario (correctly) told CBC. Apparently, he was one of the lucky ones, able to get his hands on two of the country's last jars. "I'm very careful how much I use." Much has been made of Canada's perceived cultural tendency to express kindness. With all due respect, fuck that. They took Skippy.
Like all dealings with major peddlers of foodstuffs you love, however, this seems to have boiled down to a matter of dollars and cents. Canada's a huge, huge place housing a much smaller population than the United States. For Hormel, the multinational corporation that acquired Skippy in 2013, maybe it just didn't make monetary sense to funnel Skippy jars through the same distribution paths anymore.
Ultimately though, Canada's children will be the ones to suffer this cataclysmic travesty. Their tears will roll into the Hudson Bay and without Skippy's familiar warmth heating the nation's heart, tundra will be all that remains.
"It's been our favorite peanut butter of choice," Ontario's Larry May explained to CBC. He and his wife Lori leaned on Skippy for all 26 years of marriage. Other brands simply don't cut it, they said. "The kids were raised on it."
Fortunately for the Mays, they were able to stock up on jars. They have seven left, and in the future they will have to make trips to the United States to find their go-to brand of spreadable goodness. They don't have a ton of options otherwise; buying jars online from vendors like Amazon can get prohibitively expensive, starting at $10/jar and more when you factor in shipping.
It doesn't sound like Hormel has any plans to bring Skippy back though. As a spokesman told the CBC: "It was an incredibly difficult decision to withdraw Skippy peanut butter from the Canadian market."
If you have a soul, and if you don't live in Canada, the next time you visit your friends up north, you know what to do.
