Skippy Is Recalling More Than 9,000 Cases of Peanut Butter

Skippy Foods is recalling thousands of cases of its classic peanut butter spread due to possible contamination from small stainless steel fragments.

The household name brand announced on March 30 that it would voluntarily pull 9,353 cases or 161,692 total pounds of peanut butter from shelves. The recall includes Skippy Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter Spread, Skippy Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter Spread, and Skippy Creamy Peanut Butter Blended with Plant Protein. They are being recalled because jars may contain small fragments of stainless steel from a piece of manufacturing equipment.

Customers can keep an eye out for the following "Best If Used By" dates located on the top of each lid. See dates and product names below:

Skippy Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter, 40oz - Best If Used By: MAY0423 and MAY0523

Skippy Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter Club, 2/40oz - Best If Used By: MAY0523

Skippy Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter, 16.3oz - Best If Used By: MAY0623 and MAY0723

Skippy Creamy Peanut Butter Blended With Plant Protein, 14oz - Best If Used By: MAY1023

Luckily, there haven't been any customer complaints associated with the recall at this time. According to the FDA, "No other sizes, varieties, or other packaging of Skippy brand peanut butter or peanut butter spreads are included in this recall." consumers can return a contaminated product to their retailer for an exchange or call Skippy Foods Consumer Engagement at 1-866-475-4779 or visit the website.