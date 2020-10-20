Skittles Created a 6-Foot Wide Halloween Costume for Easy Social Distancing
But you can only get it if you win this contest.
The mad dash to find a perfect Halloween costume has officially commenced. And it's all about nailing that balance between creative, relevant, and maybe even a little lusty. Take the Popeyes chicken sandwich ensemble, for example. But this year, you might want to swap sexy for safe given the pandemic.
Skittles has created a six-foot wide costume that makes social distancing really easy -- because you can't physically get any closer. Inspired by the brand's Zombie pack, which features rotten Skittles hidden among regular flavors, the costume comes with a button that triggers a noxious, rotten odor.
"To celebrate spooky season and the return of Zombie Skittles (and the fact most of us need a last minute costume every year), the brand created a first-of-its-kind costume that’s designed to help you stay socially distant this Halloween," a rep for the candy company said via email.
#SWEEPSTAKES Enter for a chance to become the ZOMBIE this #Halloween by rocking this socially distanced costume! Check out our stories for how to enter to win!!• • • #halloween #skittles #tastetherainbow #win #sweeps #giveaway #halloweencostume #socialdistancing #zombie #zombies #zombieskittles
To get your hands on this... unique costume, you'll have to enter a contest on DareTheRainbow.com before October 23. A limited number of costumes available, and should you be one of the lucky few, you'll be notified on October 26.
In case you haven't had the displeasure of tasting the actual rotten Skittles flavor, let me tell you: it really is that bad. There's a reason the package is labeled "beware." It's like a game of candy Russian roulette, with each bag featuring dark berry, black cherry, forbidden fruit, blood orange, midnight sky lime, and few additional "zombies" mixed in. My advice: try them -- and the rotten-smelling costume -- at your own risk.
