Skittles Created a 6-Foot Wide Halloween Costume for Easy Social Distancing

The mad dash to find a perfect Halloween costume has officially commenced. And it's all about nailing that balance between creative, relevant, and maybe even a little lusty. Take the Popeyes chicken sandwich ensemble, for example. But this year, you might want to swap sexy for safe given the pandemic.

Skittles has created a six-foot wide costume that makes social distancing really easy -- because you can't physically get any closer. Inspired by the brand's Zombie pack, which features rotten Skittles hidden among regular flavors, the costume comes with a button that triggers a noxious, rotten odor.

"To celebrate spooky season and the return of Zombie Skittles (and the fact most of us need a last minute costume every year), the brand created a first-of-its-kind costume that’s designed to help you stay socially distant this Halloween," a rep for the candy company said via email.