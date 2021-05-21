Skittles Is Unleashing an All Lime Pack, Bringing Back a Discontinued Favorite

I'm not usually one to play favorites, but I'd be lying if I said I don't pick through the Skittles bag for certain flavors. It's human nature. Luckily, I soon won't have to keep throwing out those yellow ones.

Many fans were devastated when Skittles nixed its lime flavor in 2013, replacing it with a green apple flavor. Despite a brief return in 2017 (remember those Long Lost Lime packs?), we've since had to go without. Until now, that is, as the candy maker is redeeming itself by releasing a single-flavor pack of the sorely missed flavor, which will officially hit shelves this summer. Though the current plan is to make it a limited edition, should the All Lime packs be popular enough they might stick around for good.

"Our Skittles fans asked, and we are thrilled to deliver. Lime-loving Skittles fans have been very vocal with their pleas to bring back their favorite flavor and we’re excited to be able to offer them all the lime Skittles they want with the release of our All Lime packs,” senior brand manager Fernando Rodrigues said in a press release.