Skittles Gummies Are Finally Hitting Store Shelves

Back in November, Skittles unveiled an all-new way to taste the rainbow: wild berry and original-flavored gummies. And now, after months of waiting and searching the candy aisle, they're finally launching in Walmart stores nationwide.

The bite-sized fruit gummies, which will begin to roll out at Walmart before a wider distribution come May, will be available in Skittles five original flavors, as well as the fan-favorite wild berry pack. The 5.8-ounce packs will be available between $1.99 and $2.69 or you can go big with the 12-ounce sharing size standup pouches for around $2.99 to $3.69.

"Spring of 2021 is going to be a big moment for the candy aisle because Skittles Gummies will officially be hitting shelves," a rep for the candy told Thrillist in November. "This is Skittles first ever gummy variety in the US and is the brands most innovative product to-date. The bite-sized gummy candies will feature a bursting like texture and flavor experience that is sure to wow fans’ taste buds."