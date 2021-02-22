Skittles Gummies Are Finally Hitting Store Shelves
Keep your eyes peeled at Walmart.
Back in November, Skittles unveiled an all-new way to taste the rainbow: wild berry and original-flavored gummies. And now, after months of waiting and searching the candy aisle, they're finally launching in Walmart stores nationwide.
The bite-sized fruit gummies, which will begin to roll out at Walmart before a wider distribution come May, will be available in Skittles five original flavors, as well as the fan-favorite wild berry pack. The 5.8-ounce packs will be available between $1.99 and $2.69 or you can go big with the 12-ounce sharing size standup pouches for around $2.99 to $3.69.
"Spring of 2021 is going to be a big moment for the candy aisle because Skittles Gummies will officially be hitting shelves," a rep for the candy told Thrillist in November. "This is Skittles first ever gummy variety in the US and is the brands most innovative product to-date. The bite-sized gummy candies will feature a bursting like texture and flavor experience that is sure to wow fans’ taste buds."
The OG pack flavors include Strawberry, Green Apple, Lemon, Orange, and Grape while Wild Berry features Berry Punch, Strawberry, Melon Berry, Wild Cherry, and Raspberry.
I'm not looking to play favorites here, but I think we can all agree on one thing: the Skittles Gummies will, at the very least, be a step-up from those god-awful Halloween rotten packs.
