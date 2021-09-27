Skittles Is Finally Bringing Back Lime, Discontinuing Green Apple

Back in May, Skittles heard your cries and brought back its fan-favorite lime flavor, but only in a solo pack, which left candy lovers to continue weeding out green apple from the original pack. But now, after eight long years, the candy maker is finally bringing lime back to the rainbow in Skittles Original packs, and the addition is permanent.

Come October 2021, green apple will make its exit once and for all. Lime was part of the original five flavors, which officially launched in 1979, but in 2013, it was replaced, which was a controversial move that left fans begging for its return.

"It's no secret that lime has been a hot topic for Skittles fans since we replaced them with Green Apple back in 2013. Green Apple has had a good run, but the fans have spoken and it's time for lime to return to the rainbow," Mars Wrigley Senior Brand Manager Fernando Rodrigues said in a press release. "What better way to bring better moments to our loyal fans, than with the return of the most asked about flavor? The joy of lime can't be denied anymore. It is back. This time for good."

It's safe to say fans are thrilled about the news: